Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo; 'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly coloured fabrics and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 10:27 IST
People News Roundup: Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo; 'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88 and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Messi tops wealth league ahead of Ronaldo

Lionel Messi was denied a potentially money-spinning move away from Barcelona this month after a contract-dispute but the Argentine maestro remains the world's richest soccer player. According to a list compiled by Forbes, Messi's total earnings this year are $126 million -- $92 million from his salary and $34 million in endorsements.

'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer, and restaurateur credited with modernizing British retail and decor have died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its contemporary pine furniture, brightly colored fabrics, and tasteful kitchenware which proved a big hit with the public.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks gain as upbeat China data lifts mood

Asian equities advanced on Tuesday and the dollar slipped, with investor sentiment supported by Chinese data and optimism about COVID-19 vaccines.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5, for a fourth straight day ...

Giants, Mariners renew acquaintances in 3-game series

To say the least, the pandemic-shortened baseball season has created its share of oddities. For example, San Francisco Giants left-hander Tyler Anderson recently faced Arizona in three consecutive starts. He was so happy to pitch against so...

Rookie on the spot as White Sox face Twins

Right-hander Dane Dunning made his major league debut for the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 19, earned his first career victory on Wednesday and on Tuesday is set to start in his clubs biggest series in more than a decade. If that stretch sound...

Whales stranded in crocodile-infested Australian river

Australias northern tropical rivers are reknowned for being crocodile-infested, so the appearance of migrating humpback whales in one waterway has baffled marine scientists, who assume they simply took a wrong turn and got stuck.Marine ecol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020