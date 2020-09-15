Left Menu
The Grand Tour Season 5 renewal, James May talks on series’ future

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:41 IST
According to James May, there is still a long way ahead before more episodes of The Grand Tour are put in the pipeline. Image Credit: Facebook / The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date, but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in it. However, fans are still waiting for the continuation of Season 4.

Although The Grand Tour Season 4 began in 2019, only the first episode, titled Seamen, has been produced. Fans are still waiting for the continuation of fourth season. One episode is likely to be out soon, but James May has recently teased that it is unclear when the series will continue.

According to Express, The Grand Tour co-host James May assured the viewers saying that the show would continue. However, they still don't know when production on the popular Amazon Prime series can resume.

According to James May, there is still a long way ahead before more episodes of The Grand Tour are put in the pipeline. Unfortunately, plans to send the team to Russia for their next globe-trotting adventure were put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus in March, Express noted.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The Grand Tour Season 5 is not only renewed, fans also expect Season 6 as the series is too interesting to be discontinued.

If sources are to be believed, fans will be excited to know The Grand Tour will have three more seasons. The Grand Tour is presented by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May starring Mike Skinner and Abbie Eaton, and Season 5 is expected to get back with everyone.

The plot for The Grand Tour Season 5 is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. The viewers will have Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, Mike Skinner, Abbie Eaton, and James Hay for sure. Fans should remember that the fifth season will be full of surprises than the previous season.

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

