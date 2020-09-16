Left Menu
Rocking Superstar, YASH Picks EXCEED Entertainment for Bollywood Representation

Building on the pedigree of acute insight and experience of the team, Exceed has co-created some of India's most well-respected and successful celebrity brands – HRX with Hrithik Roshan, Diva Yoga with Malaika Arora and House of Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan. NexFactor Sports marked Exceed's grand foray into sports marketing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:24 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Exceed Entertainment, the pioneering talent management company headquartered in Mumbai, is pleased to announce that they have been picked by rocking superstar and multiple award-winner, Yash, as his agency of record to represent him as he forays into Bollywood. Popular Kannada movie star, YASH – who has many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films to his credit, emerged as one of the biggest stars in India with his performance in the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter-1 – which was screened in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam – received tremendous plaudits from audiences around the country and really put him on the national cinematic map. Since then, the actor has gained a massive fan following all over India.

As he gears up for the release of KGF: Chapter-2, Yash who has clearly established himself as one of the biggest stars of the country, has brought onboard Exceed as his management agency. For Exceed, this is a major coup as he is one of the biggest superstars to have selected them for representation. Speaking on onboarding Yash as a client, Mr Arjun Banerjee – Head of Talent, Exceed Entertainment, says, “Yash is a pan-India superstar, he was looking for a professional team in the industry to represent him beyond Kannada cinema and we are thrilled at this opportunity. With our 15+ years of experience in managing superstars and creating thriving brands, selecting Exceed was an obvious choice for him. Just like Yash, at Exceed we are innovative risk-takers and market disrupters, who are ahead of the curve, so there was a meeting of minds as well. This is an exciting time for our company and all of us are energised to do good solid work with Yash.” On his collaboration with Exceed, Yash added “I have always dreamt larger than life, these dreams come true with passion and consistency. I chose Exceed because I wanted to go with a team as passionate as me and one that sets new trends in the game” Founded in 2005 as an artist-management agency, over the years, Exceed has evolved into a multi-functional and versatile entertainment company with dedicated teams specializing in each aspect of the entertainment value chain, including entertainment marketing and consulting, film casting, content packaging, syndication and production, film marketing, live event management, sports hospitality, licensing, merchandising, influencer & digital marketing.

Since inception, Exceed Entertainment has represented a diverse portfolio of some of the top talents from the entertainment industry including Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and many more. Building on the pedigree of acute insight and experience of the team, Exceed has co-created some of India’s most well-respected and successful celebrity brands – HRX with Hrithik Roshan, Diva Yoga with Malaika Arora and House of Pataudi with Saif Ali Khan.

NexFactor Sports marked Exceed’s grand foray into sports marketing. The company focusses on athlete representation, sports sponsorship and IP development, with the intent of structuring and creating compelling brand associations around sports and fitness. Exceed Entertainment strives to exceed expectations and go beyond the ordinary by innovating, creating and elevating while setting new standards along the way.

