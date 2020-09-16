Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notorious B.I.G crown fetches $600,000 at Sotheby's first hip-hop auction

The plastic gold colored crown that American rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death fetched $600,000 at the first-ever hip hop auction held by an international house, Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:11 IST
Notorious B.I.G crown fetches $600,000 at Sotheby's first hip-hop auction
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The plastic gold-colored crown that American rapper Notorious B.I.G wore on the last photo shoot before his death fetched $600,000 at the first-ever hip hop auction held by an international house, Sotheby's said on Wednesday. The auction was a celebration of the history and cultural impact hip-hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the mid-1990s, and up to the present, Sotheby's said.

After highlighting sneakers and handbags in recent years, Sotheby's in New York dedicated its September auction to hip-hop culture, featuring some 120 lots that included boomboxes, photos of Snoop Dogg, and Louis Vuitton luggage. The auction house has said it was the first auction staged by an international house anywhere devoted entirely to hip-hop.

The signed crown, which was just a plastic prop from a party shop, worn by the rapper in the 1997 "King of New York" photograph was offered on sale for the first time and was expected to fetch $200,000 -$300,000 at the Sept. 15 auction, Sotheby's had said earlier. The New York rapper, also known as Biggie Smalls, was shot dead in Los Angeles at the age of 24 three days after the photoshoot as part of a feud between east and west coast rappers that also took the life of Tupac Shakur, 25, in 1996. Both crimes remain unsolved.

In the auction, a series of 22 love letters written by a 16-year-old Shakur to his high school sweetheart Kathy Loy between 1987-1988, were sold for $75,600. The sale comprised of unique artifacts, contemporary art, photography, vintage and modern fashion, historic and newly designed jewelry and luxury items, rare ephemera including flyers and posters.

This follows the 270-year-old auction house's recent forays into collectible sneakers, space memorabilia, pop music lyrics, and designer handbags.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Police officer accidentally shoots self during combing operation, dies

In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police RSI died on Wednesday after he accidentally shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana. The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media he...

Ravva oil field case: SC upholds foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta, Videocon

In a big setback for the Central government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration award in favour of Vedanta and Videocon for the development of the Ravva oil and gas fields off the coast of Andhra Pradesh between 2...

Centre in SC favours time bound trial of pending cases against lawmakers

The Centre favoured expeditious disposal of pending cases against former and sitting lawmakers on Wednesday before the Supreme Court and said these matters must reach their logical conclusion within a time frame. A bench of Justices N V Ram...

Bengaluru based ed-tech startup Newton School raises USD 650,000

City-based ed-tech startup Newton School on Wednesday said it has raised USD 650,000 in a seed round of funding led by early-stage venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners. Newton School will use the raised capital to strengthen its prod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020