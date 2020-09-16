Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

Some of her notable works include “The Square and the Circle of Indian Arts” (1997), “Bharata: The Natya Sastra” (2006), “Dance in Indian Painting” (2004), “Classical Indian Dance in Literature and the Arts” (2007), and “Transmissions and Transformations: Learning Through the Arts in Asia” (2011). Remembering her as a “institution builder” and a true scholar, several personalities from the world of arts and culture took to Twitter and Facebook to express their condolences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:04 IST
Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

Scholar, author and connoisseur of the arts Kapila Vatsyayan died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 92. "She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave,” Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she was a lifetime trustee, told PTI. Vatsyayan, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2011, was the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. A former nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, she was also chairperson of the Asia Project at the IIC.  The renowned scholar of art history, architecture and Indian classical dance was born in New Delhi in 1928 and did her masters in English Literature from Delhi University and in Education from the University of Michigan in the US. She was the younger sister of poet and critic Keshav Malik.  Vatsyayan authored nearly 20 books on different forms of art and their histories in her long career.  Some of her notable works include “The Square and the Circle of Indian Arts” (1997), “Bharata: The Natya Sastra” (2006), “Dance in Indian Painting” (2004), “Classical Indian Dance in Literature and the Arts” (2007), and “Transmissions and Transformations: Learning Through the Arts in Asia” (2011).

Remembering her as a “institution builder” and a true scholar, several personalities from the world of arts and culture took to Twitter and Facebook to express their condolences.  Renowned Hindi writer Ashok Vajpeyi said Vatsyayan’s death was a “personal loss” for him. “l deeply mourn the passing away of Kapila Vatsyayan,a great scholar, a sharp mind, a creative person and a great institution-builder.

“The world of culture in India loses a doyen, a tireless promoter and a bridgemaker amongst the arts, thought and imagination. Also a personal loss to many like me,” he wrote on Facebook. Describing Vatsyayan as a “true scholar of the deep refinements of ancient Indian culture and civilisation”, politician Pavan K Varma said he was “deeply grieved” by her death.

“She was a true scholar of the deep refinements of ancient Indian culture and civilisation.  Her book ’The Square and The Circle of Indian Arts’ is a classic. Om Shanti,” he tweeted. Eminent sarod player Amjad Ali Khan said she was a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, art, architecture, and art history. She was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 1970 and the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana award in 2000, among the many accolades she won over the years. The final rites were held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon. PTI TRS MIN MIN

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong formally objects to U.S. demand for 'Made in China' export label

Hong Kong has filed a formal objection with the United States over its demand for Made in China labels on goods exported from the Chinese semi-autonomous city, the commerce secretary said on Wednesday. Washingtons move last month followed C...

Free State hands over farms to Eskom as security for debt owed

Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State has agreed to hand over its 139 farms to Eskom as security for a debt owed.In its ongoing efforts to recover more than R3.4 billion in unpaid debt owed by Matjhabeng Local Municipality, the mu...

MP: Some villagers labelled coronavirus positive without tests

Two persons involved in collecting and analysing samples in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district have been dismissed from service after some villagers received a message saying they had tested coronavirus positive even though they were never teste...

Body of over ground worker found in Baramulla in J-K

The body of an overground worker OGW who had escaped yesterday was found here, police said.An over ground worker escaped after being apprehended with two Chinese hand grenades in Sopore yesterday. During the search, the body of the OGW was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020