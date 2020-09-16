Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, may face 25 years to life in prison if convicted of various offences, the prosecution said. Rusesabagina, who once called for armed resistance to the government in a YouTube video, was charged in a Kigali court on Monday with 13 counts including terrorism, complicity in murder and forming or joining an irregular armed group.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:41 IST
'Hotel Rwanda' hero could face maximum life in prison, prosecution says

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda's 1994 genocide, may face 25 years to life in prison if convicted of various offences, the prosecution said.

Rusesabagina, who once called for armed resistance to the government in a YouTube video, was charged in a Kigali court on Monday with 13 counts including terrorism, complicity in murder and forming or joining an irregular armed group. "For some of the crimes, he may face 25 years, and some even go up to life imprisonment," Faustin Nkusi, spokesman of Rwanda's prosecution authority, told Reuters on phone.

Rusesabagina declined to respond to all the charges on Monday, saying he wanted to take a plea to each individual count. The court will rule on bail on Thursday. His case has thrust a spotlight on to President Paul Kagame's government, which stands accused by rights groups of stifling dissent.

Nkusi rejected the criticism, saying the prosecution will guarantee that he gets a fair trial. "This is not a political case... you cannot exercise your freedom of expression and political rights by killing people, by looting their property, by taking hostages," he said.

Rusesabagina's family has called for an international trial. They have also accused the government of denying him the legal representation of his choice. Nkusi said Rusesabagina had chosen the two lawyers who represented him in court on Monday, adding that he is allowed to talk to his wife and children, who live in the United States.

His family has also accused the Rwandan government of kidnapping him from Dubai, where he was on a trip, a claim that officials in Kigali also reject. "He was arrested on the soil of Rwanda, at Kigali International Airport. That's the only information I can give. I don't know how he came but he got found on the territory of Rwanda and then he got arrested," Nkusi said.

The Oscar-nominated film "Hotel Rwanda" portrayed Rusesabagina, a former hotel manager, using his connections with the Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter. Some in Rwanda, including Kagame, have accused Rusesabagina of exaggerating his heroism, which he denies.

After the genocide, Rusesabagina acquired Belgian citizenship and became a resident of the United States. He became a vocal critic of Kagame, whom he accused of stifling opposition, an accusation the government denies. (Editing by Duncan Miriri and William Maclean)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a new low while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, w...

Tata Projects Ltd wins bid to construct new parliament building: Officials

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, officials said. The LT Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, they said.The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract...

DBT for power sector may face operational challenges, say experts

The proposed amendment in the Electricity Act 2003 providing subsidy on power to farmers through direct benefit of transfer may not be practically possible, say experts. In the draft amendment, the power ministry has proposed to initiate di...

TN govt firm on bilingual policy, will not go back on it: CM

The Tamil Nadu government was firm on following two-language policy--of Tamil and English-- in the state and will not go back on it, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. Responding to opposition DMK in the state Assembly on the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020