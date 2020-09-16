Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut attacks Jaya Bachchan again, Swara Bhasker calls her comments sickening

It is a shame," Bachchan said in a clear reference to Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan and Ranaut's statements on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel. This is my own plate Jaya ji, it is not yours," she wrote in Hindi on Twitter. Ranaut's tweet drew sharp criticism from her "Tanu Weds Manu" co-star Swara Bhasker, who called the actor's comment "sickening" and "shameful".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:01 IST
Kangana Ranaut attacks Jaya Bachchan again, Swara Bhasker calls her comments sickening

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday reacted sharply to veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan's "thaali" comments in the Parliament, claiming that she did not receive anything on the platter. On Tuesday, Bachchan, through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

"People who have made a name in this industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," Bachchan said in a clear reference to Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan and Ranaut's statements on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel. "Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that translates to biting the hand that feed you. Ranaut, who has been in the news for her provocative comments, had slammed Bachchan on Tuesday and she upped her attack on Wednesday.

"Which plate are you referring to Jaya ji? A thaali (plate) was given, in which a two-minute role, item numbers and a romantic scene were offered and that too only after sleeping with hero. "I taught feminism to the film industry, decorated the ‘thaali’ with patriotic films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, it is not yours," she wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

Ranaut's tweet drew sharp criticism from her "Tanu Weds Manu" co-star Swara Bhasker, who called the actor's comment "sickening" and "shameful". "Keep the dirt of your mind limited to yourself. If you want to abuse me, then please go-ahead... I will gladly listen to your nonsense and fight this mud wrestling with you. Respect for elders is the first lesson taught in Indian culture and you are a self-proclaimed nationalist," Bhasker said.

Filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava also called out Ranaut for her tweet. "There is nothing feminist about abusing generations of women who have cleared the way so we can enjoy the opportunities we do. Being abusive towards women like Indira Jaising and Jaya Bachchan is not okay. It is shameful. #JustSaying," she tweeted. Bachchan was praised by many of her colleagues in Bollywood for raising her voice in the House against those defaming the Hindi film industry.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Indian media marked 'new low' in coverage of Sushant case: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

The Indian media marked a new low while reporting the Sushant Singh Rajput case, a Trinamool Congress member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and demanded a law to regulate coverage of such sensitive cases. Speaking during the Zero Hour, w...

Tata Projects Ltd wins bid to construct new parliament building: Officials

The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, officials said. The LT Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore, they said.The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract...

DBT for power sector may face operational challenges, say experts

The proposed amendment in the Electricity Act 2003 providing subsidy on power to farmers through direct benefit of transfer may not be practically possible, say experts. In the draft amendment, the power ministry has proposed to initiate di...

TN govt firm on bilingual policy, will not go back on it: CM

The Tamil Nadu government was firm on following two-language policy--of Tamil and English-- in the state and will not go back on it, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Wednesday. Responding to opposition DMK in the state Assembly on the N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020