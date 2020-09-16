Left Menu
Kannada actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita quizzed by police in drugs case

The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to appear again for further inquiry at a later date, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil told reporters. "In connection with this case (drug case), we had summoned Diganth and Aindrita Ray..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:21 IST
Actor-couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray were questioned for four hours on Wednesday by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The two, who were summoned by the CCB, will be asked to appear again for further inquiry at a later date, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil told reporters.

"In connection with this case (drug case), we had summoned Diganth and Aindrita Ray.. they had appeared for the inquiry. A detailed inquiry was done and we got lots of information," he said. Speaking to reporters after being questioned by CCB officials, Diganth said the probe in the case was in progress and he and his wife were cooperating with the investigation.

"We will come (again to appear before CCB) if we are summoned," the actor said. Diganth had made his debut with the Kannada film 'Miss California' in 2006 and acted in a number of movies.

Aindrita Ray started her career in Kannada film industry with the movie 'Meravanige'. She is best known for her performance in the movie 'Manasaare,' in which she played the role of a mentally challenged girl.

Meanwhile, an African national identified as Benald Udenna, who allegedly supplied drugs to rave parties in the city, has been arrested. "He (Udenna) is an important peddler who supplied drugs to these (rave) parties," Patil said.

He has been taken into police custody. The CCB has registered two cases in connection with a drug racket involving the film industry at the Cottonpet police station.

The CCB has already arrested actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with seven others while it is on the lookout for at least seven more. On Tuesday, the police raided the lavish resort-bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former Karnataka Minister late Jeevaraj Alva, in connection with the cases.

Alva, who is absconding, allegedly used to host rave parties in his sprawling bungalow spread over four acres overseeing the majestic and scenic Hebbal lake of Bengaluru, police sources said. The CCB took up the investigation after the Narcotics Control Bureau recently arrested three people, including a woman, with a huge cache of synthetic drugs. PTI GMS RS ROH WELCOME RS ROH WELCOME

