Madonna to direct her own biopic

Pop icon Madonna is returning to the director's chair for a biopic about her life and career. Madonna's decision to direct a film on her own life is being seen as an unusual move considering famous people generally work behind the scenes on their life stories, mostly as creative consultants or executive producers, reported Variety.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pop icon Madonna is returning to the director's chair for a biopic about her life and career. The film, which has been heavily teased on her social media pages, will be co-written by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody, who is best known for her pregnancy drama "Juno".

"Are you ready for the story of my life... Am I? #livetotell #diablocody #screenplay," she wrote on September 12. The 62-year-old pop star had last directed "W. E." in 2011.

Madonna is considered one of the most influential stars of her generation with a career spanning five decades and a rags-to-riches story from the New York City's slums to the heights of global stardom. Her most popular tracks are 'Like a Virgin', 'True Blue', 'Ray of Light' and 'Confessions on a Dance Floor'. Madonna's decision to direct a film on her own life is being seen as an unusual move considering famous people generally work behind the scenes on their life stories, mostly as creative consultants or executive producers, reported Variety. The untitled film has landed at Universal Pictures, under the wing of filmed entertainment group chair Donna Langley and producer Amy Pascal.

