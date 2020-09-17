Left Menu
Cobie Smulders' 'Stumptown' axed at ABC

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:52 IST
Cobie Smulders-starrer crime drama series "Stumptown" has been cancelled by ABC. The show, based on author Jason Richman's Oni Press graphic novels of the same name, premiered on ABC in September 2019.

According to Deadline, the network had renewed the show for a second season in May this year but has now decided to not go ahead with it. The studio, ABC Signature, will be finding a new home for  "Stumptown" with hopes of continuing.

Sources told the outlet that a timing issue related to the production start delay made it impossible for the show to be ready for a fall launch when the network had scheduling needs for the 2020-21 season. In "Stumptown" , Smulders featured as Dex Parios, a former military intelligence officer turned private detective.

The Jason Richman-created series also starred Jake Johnson, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus, Adrian Martinez, Camryn Manheim and Michael Ealy..

