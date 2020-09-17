Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Left Menu
Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:17 IST
Megastar Salman Khan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All three superstars took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.

"Respected dear @narendramodiji, Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday," tweeted southern superstar Rajinikanth. Actor Aamir Khan wished for the Prime Minister's "good health and happiness" as he wished him.

"Hon PM @narendramodi ji namaskar Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. With Respect & Regards Aamir," tweeted Khan. Salman Khan on the other hand marked the day by posting a picture of himself with the Prime Minister and wished him on the occasion.

"Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come @narendramodi," the superstar wrote along with the picture. Several other Bollywood celebrities including senior actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher took to social media to wish the Prime Minister on his birthday. (ANI)

