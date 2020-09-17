Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood shows solidarity with Urmila Matondkar after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' comment

Many actors and filmmakers from the industry, including Ram Gopal Varma, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt on Thursday praised Urmila Matondkar's vast body of work after Kangana Ranaut controversially slammed the "Satya" star as a "soft porn star".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:52 IST
Bollywood shows solidarity with Urmila Matondkar after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft porn star' comment
Actor Kangana Ranaut (file) Image Credit: ANI

Many actors and filmmakers from the industry, including Ram Gopal Varma, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt on Thursday praised Urmila Matondkar's vast body of work after Kangana Ranaut controversially slammed the "Satya" star as a "soft porn star". Matondkar had called out Ranaut's claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem. In an interview with Times Now on Wednesday night, Ranaut called her a "soft porn star" who is not known for her acting. Ranaut's comments were met with criticism from the industry, with many hailing Matondkar's consistent "grace and dignity" throughout her career of over 25 years. Varma, who has worked with Matondkar in many acclaimed films like "Rangeela" , "Satya" and "Bhoot" , said the 46-year-old actor has proved her talent time and again. "Not wanting to get into slinging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in 'Rangeela', 'Satya', 'Kaun', 'Bhoot', 'Ek Haseena Thi'." Bhasker tweeted a list of "outstanding performances" of Matondkar, right from her debut as a child actor in "Masoom" , to Sriram Raghavan's "Ek Hasina Thi" in 2004 and said she has always marvelled the actor.

"Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji, remembering ur outstanding performances in 'Masoom', 'Chamatkaar', 'Rangeela', 'Judaai', 'Daud', 'Satya', 'Bhoot', 'Kaun', 'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya', 'Tehzeeb', 'Pinjar', 'Ek Hasina Thi' among others and have marvelled at your acting chops and brilliant dancing! Love you." Anubhav Sinha said Matondkar was one of the most "beautiful, elegant, evocative, expressive" actors ever. "Sending you love @UrmilaMatondkar," the "Thappad" director tweeted. Ranaut, who has been in the headlines for her provocative statements, claimed that the "liberal brigade" was falsely equating being a porn star to "something derogatory." The actor said she fails to understand the outrage since the former porn star was "accepted" by the country at large. "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory," Ranaut said. Others in the fraternity also came out in support of Matondkar, including actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. Calling Matondkar a "legend", Bhatt said with her performance in "Rangeela" , the actor had "raised the bar" for all her contemporaries. "You left us all, co-actors and an entire generation of movie goers, awestruck! Sensuality and dignity. Two qualities you combined and embodied. Respect," Bhatt tweeted. Ranaut's comments about Matondkar come a day after she criticised veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan for raising her voice in the House against those defaming the Hindi film industry. Writer Kanika Dhillon said both, Bachchan and Matondkar, should be lauded for their graceful conduct. "Amidst all the madness -appreciation tweet for #JayaBachchan Ji and @UrmilaMatondkar for speaking out and shining through with grace and dignity and showing how women in the industry can lead, protest and conduct themselves gracefully without vilifying others all at the same time! #WomenOfCourage," she added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Developing countries should invest US$1.2trillion to guarantee basic income security: ILO

To guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, developing countries should invest approximately US1.2 trillion on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP says a new ILO policy brief.Since ...

Apple envisioned its fitness service long before work-from-home, executives say

Apple Incs new paid online fitness class service, designed to work with its Apple Watch, was a long-planned extension of the watchs fitness features rather than a quick reaction to a pandemic that has closed many gyms, executives said in an...

COVID pushes millions more children deeper into poverty, new study finds

Globally, the number of children living in poverty soared to nearly 1.2 billion a 15 per cent increase since the pandemic hit earlier this year, according to a technical note on impact of COVID-19 on child poverty, issued on Thursday by ...

Putin, Johnson, Merkel, other world leaders greet PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the world leaders who extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday and lauded his p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020