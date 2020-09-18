Left Menu
TV's Emmy Awards swap high-fives for virtual show Television's Emmy Awards usually provide a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet, but the coronavirus pandemic will make for a very different virtual-only ceremony on Sunday.

Entertainment News Roundup: Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie; Book, film cast Beatles' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Filming resumes on 'The Batman' movie after coronavirus shutdown

Filming has resumed in Britain on the movie "The Batman," Warner Bros. said on Thursday, after a two-week shutdown caused by a member of the production - reported to be actor Robert Pattinson - who tested positive for the coronavirus. "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," a Warner Bros. representative said in a statement.

Times of trouble? Book, film cast Beatles' 'Let It Be' in happier light

The recording of The Beatles' final album "Let It Be" has gone down in the band's lore as times of trouble, a gloomy harbinger of their break-up. But half a century on, a new official book and documentary will offer a more detailed look at the famed sessions, using hours of previously unreleased footage and recordings to show events in a happier light.

Don't call it the 'Zoomies'! TV's Emmy Awards swap high-fives for virtual show

Television's Emmy Awards usually provide a night of hugs, high-fives and glamorous stars posing on the red carpet, but the coronavirus pandemic will make for a very different virtual-only ceremony on Sunday. Jimmy Kimmel will host from a stage in the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, telling jokes without the usual packed audience of celebrities. Only production staff and a handful of stars will be allowed in. The red carpet was canceled.

TV's 'Ratched' explores 'One Flew Over Cuckoo's Nest' villain

Nurse Mildred Ratched, the infamous villain from Milos Forman's Oscar-winning 1975 film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," is returning to screens in the Netflix show "Ratched." The eight-episode horror series, from producer. Ryan Murphy and writer Ian Brennan, tells the origin story of the asylum nurse created by Ken Kesey in his 1962 novel.

Kim Kardashian to freeze Facebook, Instagram accounts to protest hate speech

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world's biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda. "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy," Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday expressing support for the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against Facebook Inc.

Cardi B files for divorce after three years of marriage with Offset U.S. rapper

Cardi B filed papers on Tuesday to divorce her husband, Offset, after three years of their on-and-off marriage. The "WAP" singer, 27, known for songs that celebrate sex, money and female empowerment and for her playful, idiosyncratic lyrical style, filed divorce papers in family court in Fulton County, Georgia, according to court records.

An initial hearing was set for Nov. 4.

Curiosity high for TV's anything-can-happen virtual Emmys California may be burning and the United States is in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Hollywood is hoping that there might be some relief in a party - albeit at a distance - at Sunday's Emmy awards. The highest awards in television are going ahead as a live, virtual ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, but without a celebrity audience or a red carpet, after six months of lockdowns, no live concerts and a lost summer movie season.

Disney's 'Mulan' gets cold reception in boycott-leading

Hong Kong Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" opened on Thursday to a lacklustre reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls to boycott the movie. Based on a Chinese folk story, the film has provoked a backlash in the Chinese-ruled city and elsewhere over its star's comments of support for Hong Kong police during protests last year and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

AT&T's Warner Bros Games unveils Harry Potter role-playing game

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros Games on Wednesday unveiled a Harry Potter game, "Hogwarts Legacy," that will let players experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s. The role-playing videogame, developed by Disney Infinity developer Avalanche, will release next year for Microsoft Corp's Xbox Series S, Series X, and Xbox One consoles, as well as Sony Corp's PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and PC.

