‘Scream 5’ reboot casts singer-actor Sonia Ammar

Plot details are under the wraps but production will begin later this month with coronavirus safety protocols in place. The first “Scream” movie released in 1996, with Campbell starring as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting ''The Scream''.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 11:42 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@itsnotsonia)

French-Arab actor Sonia Ammar has boarded the upcoming reboot of "Scream". The upcoming fifth film in the franchise also features original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox. According to Variety, the role will mark singer-model Ammar's first major role in a feature film. The 21-year-old social media star has previously featured in Guillaume Canet's "Jappeloup".

"Ready or Not" helmers Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence, are directing "Scream 5" from a script written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Plot details are under the wraps but production will begin later this month with coronavirus safety protocols in place.

The first "Scream" movie released in 1996, with Campbell starring as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting ''The Scream''. Wes Craven directed the first four movies in the franchise. The filmmaker died of brain tumour in 2015.

Kevin Williamson, who penned the previous films, is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming movie. "Scream 5" is scheduled for a January 2022 release.

