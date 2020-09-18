Left Menu
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action film from Zee Studios 

Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in by Zee Studios for a big-scale action feature. The film, which has been tentatively titled "Om", will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil. Kapur will play the titular character in the movie, to be produced by Ahmed Khan, a source close to the project told PTI.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:24 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in by Zee Studios for a big-scale action feature. The film, which has been tentatively titled "Om", will mark the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil.

Kapur will play the titular character in the movie, to be produced by Ahmed Khan, a source close to the project told PTI. "The film was developed and finalised sometime ago. It is hard-core action, it is going to be like Hollywood films. We have got Aditya on board. "It requires the actors to work on their physicality before we begin shooting, so all that is happening simultaneously," the source said. An official announcement will be made soon.  The makers are in the process of locking the primary cast for the film, which will go on floors later this year.

It is expected to be shot in India as well as abroad. The makers have started scouting for international locations. Kapur, who featured in Mohit Suri's "Malang" earlier this year, is currently awaiting the release of his next "Ludo" on streaming platform Netflix..

