Ranveer Singh begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Actor Ranveer Singh who was seen last evening at the Yash Raj Films studio, has reportedly started dubbing for his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:24 IST
Actor Ranveer Singh (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ranveer Singh who was seen last evening at the Yash Raj Films studio, has reportedly started dubbing for his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar.' "Ranveer is starting to dub for the film and that's why he was at YRF. His work schedule is back to normal and he is absolutely fine to shoot and work in the pandemic because it is the new normal now," a trade source said.

The trade source further revealed that the film, for which the shoot wrapped up earlier this year will be releasing in the theatres. "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is going to release in theatres, no doubt about that. So, the makers are keeping the film ready to release. They will assess the best time to release the film, given the pandemic and make further plans to market and release this really special film. Ranveer will wrap his entire dubbing work on Jayeshbhai now," the trade source said.

While fans are waiting for Ranveer's film to arrive on the big screens, the producer of the film Maneesh Sharma is confident that the film will win hearts. "Ranveer has given his two hundred per cent for the film and it will show when people see the movie. I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with Jayeshbhai Jordaar," Maneesh said. Helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

In the first look that was released by YRF, which broke the internet, the superstar was seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos. Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling. (ANI)

