Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ayodhya ki Ramleela' to be available virtually in 14 languages

The 'Ayodhya ki Ramleela', in which BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are to participate, will be available virtually in 14 regional languages, including Urdu and Bhojpuri, its organisers said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:05 IST
'Ayodhya ki Ramleela' to be available virtually in 14 languages

The 'Ayodhya ki Ramleela', in which BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are to participate, will be available virtually in 14 regional languages, including Urdu and Bhojpuri, its organisers said. The play will be staged at Lakshaman Qila on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya, a few kilometers from the site where the Ram temple is being constructed.

It will be held before a limited audience due to COVID-19 pandemic from October 17 to October 25 but it will be broadcast on cable TV, YouTube and other social media platforms, said Neelkant Bakshi, the chief media advisor of the organising committee. Besides Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, many famous Bollywood and TV actors will be a part of the Ramleela, the organisers said. Actor Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Hanuman, Ritu Shivpuri of Kaikeyi, Asarani will play the role of Narad, Shahbaz Khan of Ravana, Rakesh Bedi of Vibhishan, Rakesh Puri of Nishadraj, Raza Murad of Ahiravana and Avatar Gill will play Janak. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will reprise the role of Bharat, they said.

Tiwari, who is the MP of North East Delhi, will appear as Angad in the Ramleela. He said in a press conference on Friday that there was "great joy" among people over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya which was an inspiration for holding a grand Ramleela in the birthplace of Lord Ram.

"A significant feature of 'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' is that it will be available in virtual form in 14 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and English," Tiwari said. Bakshi said that subtitles in 14 languages will be used to reach out to a larger audience across the country. The Ramleela is being held jointly by two organisations, "Meri Maa Foundation" and "Ram Ki Ramleela". West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma is chief patron of the committee.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi to empanel securities market trainers for investor education initiative

Sebi on Friday invited applications from individuals and entities to be empanelled as Securities Market Trainers SMARTs to shore up the regulators investor education initiative amid growing retail participation in the capital markets. Notin...

Leveraging youth to shape a better future, UN announces 17 Young Leaders for SDGs

The Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs represent the diverse voices of youth from every region of the world, and are collectively responsible for activating millions of young people in support of the SDGs. According ...

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source Democrat emails link - lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks founder provided the source for the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a London court was told on Friday....

Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a 5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistans prime minister said Friday. Pakistan had appealed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020