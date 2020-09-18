Soccer-Lebanese football player dies from stray bullet

A Lebanese football player died from a head wound on Friday, around a month after he was hit by a stray bullet in Beirut. The 33-year-old, Mohamad Atwi, had spent nearly a month in intensive care, state news agency NNA said.

Atwi had played for the national team and a number of clubs in the Lebanese top flight. His death prompted officials and activists to renew warnings about stray bullets in Lebanon, where owning illegal arms is common, as is firing into the air at funerals or weddings in some parts of the country.