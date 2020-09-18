Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lebanese football player dies from stray bullet

A Lebanese football player died from a head wound on Friday, around a month after he was hit by a stray bullet in Beirut. His death prompted officials and activists to renew warnings about stray bullets in Lebanon, where owning illegal arms is common, as is firing into the air at funerals or weddings in some parts of the country.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:56 IST
Soccer-Lebanese football player dies from stray bullet

A Lebanese football player died from a head wound on Friday, around a month after he was hit by a stray bullet in Beirut. The 33-year-old, Mohamad Atwi, had spent nearly a month in intensive care, state news agency NNA said.

Atwi had played for the national team and a number of clubs in the Lebanese top flight. His death prompted officials and activists to renew warnings about stray bullets in Lebanon, where owning illegal arms is common, as is firing into the air at funerals or weddings in some parts of the country.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark, recovery rate stands at 78.86 pc

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. A total of 52,14,678 cases have been reported in the country whic...

HC bars Harsh Lodha from holding office in M P Birla group

The Calcutta High Court on Friday restrained Harsh Vardhan Lodha from holding any office in any of the entities of M P Birla Group during pendency of a suit over succession of the M P Birla Estate. The high court, in a judgement over admini...

Emergency tents back as Madrid struggles to curb virus wave

A line of green tents labelled with a red cross stands empty Friday in the garden of a Madrid military hospital as a second wave of the coronavirus takes hold in the Spanish capital. The Gmez Ulla hospital is getting ready just in case emer...

Libya's Haftar says he will lift oil blockade, with conditions

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Friday he would lift for one month his blockade of oil output and said he had agreed with the rival Tripoli government on fair distribution of energy revenue.A resumption of oil exports a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020