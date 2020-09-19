Left Menu
Ishaan Khatter 'cried like a baby' after watching 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'

Hours after Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' premiered on Netflix on Friday, actor Ishaan Khattar lauded his mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem's performance in the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:47 IST
Veteran actor Neelima Azeem in a still from film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Alankrita Shrivastava's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' premiered on Netflix on Friday, actor Ishaan Khattar lauded his mother and veteran actor Neelima Azeem's performance in the film. Khatter took to Instagram to share a snippet of a cinematically strong scene from the film featuring his mother with actor Konkana Sen Sharma and said that he "cried like a baby" after watching the scene.

"I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can't explain what watching this single scene did to me," he wrote. "I cried like a baby after watching it. It's always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it's personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears," the 'Dhadak' actor added.

Khatter went on to wish "best of luck," to director Alankrita for the film and congratulated the cast - Konkana, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, and Aamir Bashir - for its release. "Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film @alankrita601 @bhumipednekar @konkona @vikrantmassey87 @aamirbashir and all others! @neliimaazeem on @netflix_in," he wrote in the caption.

The film which released on Netflix yesterday has Konkana and Bhumi portraying the role of two sisters coming from a small town in Bihar and setting up in Greater Noida. 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' revolves around sisterhood and deals with sensitive issues like female sexuality and pleasure. (ANI)

