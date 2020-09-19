Left Menu
Actor Joel Kinnaman is in complete awe of filmmaker James Gunn for developing an incredibly "funny" yet "heavily R-rated" anti-hero ensemble "The Suicide Squad". Kinnaman said he had a great time working with the incredible cast of the movie, particularly Cena.

'The Suicide Squad' is funny and heavily R-rated, says Joel Kinnaman

Actor Joel Kinnaman is in complete awe of filmmaker James Gunn for developing an incredibly "funny" yet "heavily R-rated" anti-hero ensemble "The Suicide Squad" . The actor, who is reprising his character of Rick Flagg in the follow-up to David Ayer's "Suicide Squad", said the new movie feels like a comedy feature.

"That movie is going to be insane. The script is so funny. Every page of that script was funny, and every page made me laugh. James just has this command of that genre, but also over every aspect of comedy and even the marketing," Kinnaman told The Hollywood Reporter. "He just understands the world so well, and since he wrote it, he really reinvents not just the concepts, but also the characters. For me, it was like I did my first comedy, but it’s like heavily R-rated. So much of the action is practical with real explosions, and yeah, that movie is going to be insane," he added. The film will also see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

The project, being branded as a relaunch, will also feature Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson. Kinnaman said he had a great time working with the incredible cast of the movie, particularly Cena. "It’s such a great cast that he put together. John Cena... is a comedic genius. No one would make us laugh on set more than John. Every scene he was in, he would go on an improvised tangent. There are so many chops in that cast, and James has such a command of it all. "He knows exactly what he wants, and sometimes it’s going to take him 10 takes to get there, or it’s going to take one. And he knows exactly when he gets what he needs because his ear is so attuned to it," the 40-year-old actor added. He further described the movie as a "real learning experience" for him and is now eagerly awaiting for its release.

"I’d never done a comedy in that way before. So I asked James to work with me and teach me this sh*t. And yeah, we had so much fun doing it. That movie is going to be a f***ing monster. Honestly, even though I’m in it, I can’t wait to see it as a fan," Kinnaman added. "The Suicide Squad" has a release date of August 6, 2021.

