Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Kardashian is disappointed and sad as Kanye West goes on a 'downward spiral'

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is dealing with a lot when it comes to her husband, Kanye West, and his mental health, as per a source.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:54 IST
Kim Kardashian is disappointed and sad as Kanye West goes on a 'downward spiral'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Image Credit: ANI

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is dealing with a lot when it comes to her husband, Kanye West, and his mental health, as per a source. An insider told Us Weekly about the 39-year-old star, "She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time."

The source said the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, "Isn't surprised" that West hasn't been "abiding to terms of his care plan" that they discussed and attributes part of his downward spiral to the coronavirus pandemic. "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn't healthy for Kanye," the insider added.

Us Weekly reported that the couple, who have been married since 2014, have had many ups and downs recently, including Twitter rants and West airing the family's private details during his presidential rally in July. The source explained, "She doesn't care about the tweets, that is, Kanye being Kanye. "However, it's "the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with."

The KKW Beauty founder has been "patient, given him the space to be creative, hoping that would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself," the insider said, noting that the "best intentions often lead to negative outcomes." The Yeezy designer and the reality star share four kids, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, 2, and16 months old Psalm who come first for Kardashian.

Even with the Sunday Service founder's unpredictable moods and actions, a second source told Us Weekly that the Skims creator is "committed to holding it together for their kids." The insider added: "Helping Kanye with his mental health struggles has been a journey and a lot on Kim."

The pair faced issues earlier this summer after West revealed during his first presidential rally in South Carolina that he and Kardashian almost aborted their eldest child. After the speech, West went on a Twitter rant accusing his wife of trying to "lock him up" and also fired allegations toward his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Following the incident, West apologised to his loved ones, and Kardashian publicly addressed the 'Stronger' rapper's bipolar disorder for the first time. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours race starts with relief but no crowd

The 24 Hours of Le Mans started behind closed doors on Saturday, a sad first for a race approaching its centenary but with organisers thankful at least to have some action. Last year saw 250,000 spectators, many of them British motor racing...

Man arrested in Delhi for cheating people through fraudulent investment schemes

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by luring them to put their money in investment schemes by promising high returns, police said on SaturdayBhairu Lal Verma, who was absconding for 10 years, was arrested on Friday, they ...

Task force on NCR air pollution asks Punjab, Haryana, UP to put extra efforts to control stubble burning

Aiming to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region, a high-level task force led by P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to put extra efforts and give incentives to c...

Cycling-Pogacar poised for Tour glory after stunning Roglic

Slovenias Tadej Pogacar pulled off a major upset at the Tour de France by stunning compatriot Primoz Roglic to claim the overall leaders yellow jersey with a monumental victory in the final individual time trial on Saturday. The 21-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020