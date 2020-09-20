Left Menu
Lala Kent, Randall Emmett reveal sex of their first child together

'The 'Vanderpupm Rules' star Lala Kent and film producer Randall Emmett announced that they are expecting a daughter via Instagram on Saturday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:44 IST
Lala Kent, Randall Emmett reveal sex of their first child together
Randall Emmett and Lala Kent (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

According to Page Six, the revelation post on the photo-sharing platform involved a skydiver dropping down for the crowd of friends and family members with a pink parachute and pink streamers.

This is the couple's first child together, but their daughter will be joining London and Rylee, the two daughters that the 49-year-old 'The Irishman' producer shares with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. The 30-year-old model first revealed that she was pregnant on the couple's joint podcast earlier this month in honour of her birthday.

"Today is my 30th birthday and I can't think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers," she said at the time. "And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too... I am pregnant." As reported by Page Six, the couple has been engaged since 2018. They planned to tie the knot this April, but their wedding plans were put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

