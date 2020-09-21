Billy Crudup wins his first Emmy Award for supporting role in 'The Morning Show'

Billy Crudup on Sunday (local time) took home his first Primetime Emmy Award, as he won the trophy in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Cory Ellison on 'The Morning Show.' This is the first award for the team 'The Morning Show' out of the five nominations that it had received this year.

The Apple TV+ based show is drama series based on the book 'Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV' written by Brian Stelter. The show stars actors Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the lead. Others who were nominated in the category are Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Kieran Culkin for 'Succession,' Mark Duplass for 'The Morning Show' Giancarlo Esposito for 'Better Call Saul,' Bradley Whitford for 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Jeffrey Wright for 'Westworld.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US. The Emmys this year are being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)