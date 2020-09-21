Left Menu
Zendaya makes Emmys history as youngest drama-actress winner

“Euphoria” featured Zendaya as high-schooler Rue Bennett struggling with substance abuse. “I want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category. The actor thanked the team of the show, including creaor Sam Levinson for believing in her.

21-09-2020
Zendaya makes Emmys history as youngest drama-actress winner

Actor Zendaya created history at the 72nd Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest winner of the best lead actress in a drama trophy for her unsettling performance in HBO series "Euphoria”. The 24-year-old actor’s win over seasoned performers Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”) and Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), was one of the biggest surprises of the ceremony. “Euphoria” featured Zendaya as high-schooler Rue Bennett struggling with substance abuse.

“I want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category. I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy. I don’t really cry. Thank you, HBO, and A24 for all your support. Thank you to my family and my team ... I’m really grateful to have you here,” Zendaya said while accepting her maiden Emmy award from home. The actor thanked the team of the show, including creaor Sam Levinson for believing in her. “To the incredible cast and crew of ‘Euphoria,’ I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do. And to (creator) Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much ... I’m so grateful for (my character) Rue. I’m so grateful that you trust me with your story. And I hope I can continue to do you proud,” she added. Zendaya broke the category record set by Comer last year.

