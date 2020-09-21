Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emmys set record for most wins by Black actors

Actors Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for "Watchmen", Uzo Aduba for "Mrs America" and Zendaya "Euphoria" all won honours during Sunday's remote ceremony organised in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. With King winning lead actress in limited series or movie for "The Watchmen", she tied the record for most Emmys won by a Black actor, with four.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:27 IST
Emmys set record for most wins by Black actors

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards nominated a record number of Black actors and the Television Academy pushed the envelope further by giving away an unprecedented number of trophies to Black artistes this year. Actors Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for "Watchmen", Uzo Aduba for "Mrs America" and Zendaya "Euphoria" all won honours during Sunday's remote ceremony organised in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With King winning lead actress in limited series or movie for "The Watchmen" , she tied the record for most Emmys won by a Black actor, with four. She now shares the mark with Alfre Woodard. Abdul Mateen, who won the Emmy for supporting actor in limited series or movie, dedicated his win "to all the black women in my life". Aduba, who bagged her third Emmy for supporting actress in limited series or movie for playing Shirley Chisholm in "Mrs America" , accepted her award in a T-shirt featuring the name of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, in March, during the ceremony.

After her win, King, who also wore a similar T-shirt, told reporters, "I love being a Black woman, I loved being a Black girl. "I love being American, and it's important that people see all of those things together, and when you have the platform celebrate that and remind those that tend to look past Black girls, Black women. When I saw my sister Uzo had on this same shirt it just was a confirmation that this was right." At 24, Zendaya became the youngest winner of the best lead actress in a drama trophy for her unsettling performance as a high school student Rue struggling with substance abuse in "Euphoria". She is also the second black woman to earn a win in the category after Viola Davis. Out of the 18 acting awards handed out at the 2020 "Pand-Emmys", nine of them went to Black actors, which gives the performer parity with white actors, as no other people of colour won this year.

The quartet joins Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph and Ron Cephas Jones, who won guest acting Emmys on Saturday, which brings the count to seven Emmy wins by Black actors in the drama, comedy and limited series fields. The previous record, created two years ago, stood at six. This is Ron Cephas Jones' second win as guest actor in a drama in 2018 for his role on "This Is Us" .

Rudolph also won a second Emmy this week for outstanding voiceover performance for her work on Netflix's animated series "Big Mouth" . Two more Black actors, Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones of Quibi's "#FreeRayshawn", also earned both short-form acting awards, and RuPaul won his fifth straight Emmy for best reality host..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Potential Trump Supreme Court pick Lagoa is fast-rising Cuban-American judicial star

Barbara Lagoa, the Cuban-American federal appellate judge under consideration by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court, is a conservative jurist whose resume includes a role in a heated international custody battle and the disti...

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were...

8 MPs suspended in RS; Naidu rejects motion of no-confidence against dy chair

Eight opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha, including TMC leader Derek OBrien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon session of Parliament for unruly behaviour during the passage of two farm bills, leadi...

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21 century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the minimum supp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020