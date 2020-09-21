Nusrat Jahan seeks police help after app uses her photo without consent
In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action. "This is totally unacceptable -- using pictures without consent. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:50 IST
Actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday approached the Kolkata Police after a video chat application allegedly used her photo without her consent for its online promotion. In a tweet tagging Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, she shared a screenshot of the advertisement, and said she would seek legal action.
"This is totally unacceptable -- using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally," Jahan tweeted. A senior officer of the Kolkata Police said its cyber cell has started a probe into the matter.
