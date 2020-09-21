Left Menu
‘Schitt’s Creek’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Watchmen’ top winners at Emmys 2020

The ceremony started with popular show “Schitt’s Creek" creating history by winning all the top honours in the comedy section, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. Daniel and Eugene also took home the writing and directing awards.

The Primetime Emmy Awards made a smooth transition to the new normal by hosting a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic wherepopular comedy sitcom “Schitt’s Creek”, drama “Succession” and limited series “Watchmen” walked away with top honours. The awards gala was originally scheduled to take place in Microsoft Theatre, but the organizers announced in July that the ceremony will be held virtually with Jimmy Kimmel returning as the host and all the nominees joining from their homes.

Kimmel, who was returning as the emcee for third time after 2012 and 2016 gigs, welcomed the audiences joining in from their homes to “Pand-Emmys”, in a monologue backed with fake laughter and shots of stars from previous ceremonies. The host said it might seem frivolous and unnecessary to organise an awards show during a global pandemic, but it is fun and “we need fun” as 2020 has been a “miserable” year.

“We’ve been quarantined and locked down. We’ve been confined to our homes like prisoners in a dark and lonely tunnel, and what did we find in that dark and lonely tunnel? I’ll tell you what we found: a friend who is there for us 24 hours a day. Our old pal, television,” Kimmel said. The ceremony started with popular show “Schitt’s Creek" creating history by winning all the top honours in the comedy section, including outstanding comedy series, lead actor and actress for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara, and supporting actor and actress for Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy.

Daniel and Eugene also took home the writing and directing awards. The Canadian television sitcom, which completed its six-season run earlier this year, follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke.

“Our show at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before,” said Daniel while accepting the outstanding comedy series trophy. “Succession”, an HBO show, dominated the drama category with outstanding drama series and outstanding writing award for creator Jesse Armstrong.

“This is such a very nice moment. But it's sad not to be with the cast and crew to share it,” Armstrong said. Andrij Parekh won the outstanding directing trophy for “Succession”, while star of the series Jeremy Strong, took home the outstanding lead actor award.

"To those who don't look like their classmates, and are defined as outsiders... This is proof that you belong, and this Emmy is ours,” the Indian-origin cinematographer said after the win. “Succession” focuses on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco.

Actor Zendaya received the outstanding lead actress award in drama for her performance as a high-schooler struggling with drug abuse in HBO’s “Euphoria”. “I want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category. I admire you all so much. This is pretty crazy. I don’t really cry. Thank you, HBO, and A24 for all your support,” she said.

The 24-year-old became the youngest actor to win the award in the category breaking the record set by “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer last year. The outstanding supporting actress and actor award went to Julia Garner (“Ozark”) and Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). Another HBO “Watchmen”, emerged as the big winner in the limited series section, with the best limited series award as well as acting gongs for its stars Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Uzo Aduba, won the best supporting actor award in a limited series for “Mrs America”, making 2020 the year of maximum wins for black actors. “This is freakin' weird!" King said as the Emmy was presented to her at her home.

In her acceptance speech, the actor paid tribute to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away over the weekend, and urged the audience to register vote in the forthcoming US presidential election. Several other winners in their acceptance speeches encouraged Americans to register to vote in November's election, including “Schitt’s Creek” star Daniel and Mark Ruffalo, who won best actor in a limited series for “I Know This Much Is True”.

The in memoriam section honoured stars including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Caroll Spinney, Kirk Douglas, Ian Holm and Diana Rigg..

