Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taj Mahal opened for tourists in Agra after 188 days

The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort were closed to tourists from March 17 amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. With a Delhi resident entering the 17th-century ivory-white marble monument on the southern bank of the Yamuna from its western gate and a Chinese woman from its eastern gate, the duo became the first visitors to the monument after its reopening.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:40 IST
Taj Mahal opened for tourists in Agra after 188 days
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Agra's Taj Mahal was opened to tourists on Monday after 188 days of its COVID-19-led closure. The Taj Mahal and Agra Fort were closed to tourists from March 17 amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

With a Delhi resident entering the 17th-century ivory-white marble monument on the southern bank of the Yamuna from its western gate and a Chinese woman from its eastern gate, the duo became the first visitors to the monument after its reopening. Chinese tourist described the Taj Mahal as "a very beautiful building", while Delhi resident Shubham Singh too appeared "exalted" on becoming one of the first visitors to the monument after its reopening.

Naees, a resident of Spain, too visiting the Taj mahal on the first day, said she was very eager to see the monument and her wish has been fulfilled. Ritu, another Delhi resident, said she has come to see the Taj Mahal with her family members.

Earlier, sanitization work was done inside the Taj Mahal under the supervision of Superintending Archaeologist Basant Kumar Swarnakar. With the opening of Taj Mahal, there was an atmosphere of happiness among the people associated with the tourism business.

Tourist guide Nitin Singh said tourists will soon start visiting the Taj Mahal as before and people associated with tourism will benefit. The Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other religious places opened in Agra on Monday, though emporiums have not yet been opened.

Tourists coming to see the Taj will have to follow the anti-COVID precautions and guidelines issued by the administration and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) because of the COVID-19 spread. According to the new guideline, a maximum of 5,000 tourists will enter the monument every day and maximum 2,500 tourists will enter the Agra Fort.

Tourists have to book tickets online from the ASI website. Access is being given after scanning the QR code on the monuments. In this regard, officials of the Department of Archeology say that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being followed at Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Tourists will have to make all payments, including parking, digitally.

It will be compulsory for tourists to follow physical distances and wear masks. Tourists have to stay away from the walls and railings of the buildings. Tourists are allowed to enter the monuments only after their thermal screening and only those with no symptoms are being allowed to enter the premises.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pope says autistic kids are beautiful, unique flowers to God

Pope Francis told a group of children with autism and spectrum disorders Monday that they are beautiful, unique flowers in the eyes of GodFrancis met with members of an Austrian centre for autism, Sonnenschein Sunshine, in an audience at th...

Dozens killed in bloodiest Afghanistan clashes since peace talks began

At least 57 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and dozens injured in overnight clashes with Taliban fighters across Afghanistan, security officials said on Monday, in the bloodiest day of fighting since government and insurge...

Three killed as heavy rains lash Kerala

Three people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last two days as heavy showers continued to lash several parts of the state on Monday, officials said. Two men, aged 37 and 50, drowned when they fell into flooded water pits in t...

Deputy Chairman Harvinash nearly assaulted by opposition members: Govt

Condemning the oppositions conduct during the passage of the farm bills on Sunday as shameful, the government on Monday said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh was nearly assaulted by opposition members even when he was ready to take up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020