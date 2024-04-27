276 students from Delhi govt's Ambedkar schools of specialised excellence qualify for JEE Advanced

395 students from 12 Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASOSE) of the Delhi Government appeared for the JEE Mains examination, out of which 276 students have passed the Mains examination and qualified for JEE Advanced. According to an official release, four ASOSE students have secured 99.9 per cent while 25 students have scored more than 99 per cent.

42 students have secured more than 98 per cent and 104 students secured more than 95 per cent. Education Minister Atishi congratulated all the students, their parents, and teachers on this achievement of ASOSE students.

Atishi said that it is the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal that the children studying in Delhi government schools should get every facility that the children of big private schools get. "To fulfil this vision of the Chief Minister, the team education of Delhi has worked hard day and night. The achievements of our students today are the result of these efforts", she said.

"At ASOSE, we are providing the best facilities for world-class coaching and preparation to our students in the school. The result of this is that today the dreams of children from ordinary homes and poor families to become engineers and study at IIT are being fulfilled," Atishi added. She further said that she hopes that students will continue their achievements and with their hard work and the guidance of their teachers, they will also perform brilliantly in the JEE Advanced exams. (ANI)

