Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

In an Instagram post, Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth said while she was boarding a plane in Charlotte, North Carolina, a flight attendant told her the airline's policy is that all passengers over the age of 2 must wear a covering over their nose and mouth, the Portsmouth Herald reported. Davis was flying with her mother and son to Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, when her son refused to put on a mask, she wrote.

PTI | Portsmouth | Updated: 22-09-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 04:10 IST
Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask, stoking a discussion about how to balance compassion with rules designed to keep others safe. In an Instagram post, Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth said while she was boarding a plane in Charlotte, North Carolina, a flight attendant told her the airline's policy is that all passengers over the age of 2 must wear a covering over their nose and mouth, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Davis was flying with her mother and son to Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, when her son refused to put on a mask, she wrote. In her post, she said she “did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on,” but eventually, the flight's crew asked all of the passengers to get off the plane.

She also got off the plane and was then left behind as the other passengers got back on and departed. Davis's post garnered over 180,000 likes and thousands of comments as some users on Instagram argued that the flight attendants were doing their jobs while others decried a lack of compassion for a mother traveling with a young child.

“Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey,” American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo told the newspaper. “We've reached out to the family to learn more about their recent travel experience and to address their concerns.” Davis said she had been contacted by American Airlines and said she wants an apology for how she was treated, the newspaper reported.

Davis' experience is the latest example of how airlines are struggling to coax travelers back on board while enforcing new rules designed to keep their employees and others safe. In August, another mother of a 2-year-old and her other children were kicked off a flight in Florida as they were returning back to New York, and earlier last week, another woman was asked to leave a flight because her 2-year-old son would not immediately put his mask on correctly, NBC-2-TV reported.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei plans more cuts to jobs, investment in Australia

The Australian operation of Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd said it would continue to cut staff numbers and investment in the country amid strained relations between Beijing and Canberra. In 2018, Austr...

Walsh's grand slam propels Angels over Rangers

Jared Walsh hit a grand slam to highlight a seven-run fourth inning and the Los Angeles Angels took three of four from the Texas Rangers with an 8-5 win on Monday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Walsh, a rookie first baseman, is hitting .375 i...

Australia's Victoria state reports slight rise in new COVID-19 cases

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Tuesday three deaths from the new coronavirus and 28 cases, compared with two deaths and 11 cases a day earlier.Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the epicentre ...

Republican Senator Gardner says he will vote for a 'qualified' Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Republican Senator Cory Gardner said on Monday he would vote for a qualified nominee to the Supreme Court, suggesting he is not in favor of waiting for the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election to name a replacement for the late J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020