Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix pulls plug on 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' after one season

We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of 'The Dark Crystal' saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future," she said. "We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realise this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on 'Age of Resistance', and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program," she added.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:23 IST
Netflix pulls plug on 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' after one season

Netflix has decided against ordering a second season of fantasy series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" . The series was a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson film "The Dark Crystal" and premiered on the streamer's platform in August last year to poor reviews from the critics.

According to Variety, the show's executive producer Lisa Henson confirmed that the series has been cancelled. "We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'. We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of 'The Dark Crystal' saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future," she said.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realise this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on 'Age of Resistance', and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program," she added. "Age of Resistance" featured a star-studded voice cast of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

It follows three Gelfling heroes — Rian (Egerton), Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), who discover the horrific truth behind the power of the evil Skeksis and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. "We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world. "We’re thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend," Netflix said in a statement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today's session

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday. The proceedings for the Lower House will begin from 3 pm today.The party on Monday held a meeting of members of the auxiliary co...

Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums -minister

Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from Oct. 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 in the country....

Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen

The only thing more difficult than staging next years Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic might be convincing sponsors to keep their billions of dollars on board in the midst of economic turbulence and skepticism. To make the point this week, IOC ...

IndiaFirst Life Promises to Settle Death Claims in One Day

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd IndiaFirst Life, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has today announced the launch of its initiative that promises to process individual deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020