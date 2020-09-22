Tiffany Haddish joins Nicolas Cage in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Actor Tiffany Haddish has boarded the cast of Nicolas Cage-starrer action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”. The Lionsgate production, which also features Pedro Pascal and Sharon Horgan, will see Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself who accepts a USD 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). But when things take an unpleasant turn, Cage is forced to re-live his most iconic on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Haddish will portray an "eccentric" rogue government agent who forces Cage to go undercover to bring down one of the largest criminal organisations in Europe. Horgan will essay the role of Cage’s ex-wife.

Tom Gormican will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with and Kevin Etten. The film is expected to go into production next month with makers eyeing a March 2021 release.