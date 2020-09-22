Arjun Kapoor to donate his plasma, wants to help save lives

Actor Arjun Kapoor who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is currently at home recuperating. The actor has decided to donate his plasma to help save the lives of people who are in critical need of it. A medical personnel who prefers to remain anonymous has confirmed the same and said, "Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive."

The source also welcomed the '2 States' actor's brave gesture and added, "Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning." Earlier in this month, the 'Ki and Ka' actor took to social media to share the news of him getting tested positive for coronavirus. He remains asymptomatic and has self quarantined himself. (ANI)