Chloe Grace Moretz's sci-fi film 'Mother/Android' adds Algee Smith

"Euphoria" star Algee Smith will play the male lead opposite actor Chloe Grace Moretz in upcoming sci-fi feature "Mother/ Android". The film will mark the directorial debut of screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, best known for his work on movies such as "Project Power" and upcoming "The Batman".

It follows a couple, Georgia (Moretz) and Sam (Smith), who goes on a treacherous journey to escape their country, which is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, the couple must face No Man’s Land, a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before Georgia give birth.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves will produce the project through his 6th & Idaho banner, alongside Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn, according to Deadline. Bill Block of Miramax will also produce, along with Charles Miller. Smith will be next seen in "Judas and the Black Messiah", co-starring Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield and Jesse Plemons.