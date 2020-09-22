Left Menu
Avril Lavigne announces Lyme disease benefit concert

Singer Avril Lavigne has announced a special livestream concert to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lyme disease. The #FightLyme concert is scheduled to take place on October 25, with proceeds from all tickets and merchandise going to the Global Lyme Alliance and Avril Lavigne Foundation. “I’m so excited to invite you to join me & some VERY special guests for #FightLyme, a virtual concert to benefit the Lyme community.

Singer Avril Lavigne has announced a special livestream concert to raise awareness and funds in the fight against Lyme disease. The #FightLyme concert is scheduled to take place on October 25, with proceeds from all tickets and merchandise going to the Global Lyme Alliance and Avril Lavigne Foundation.

“I’m so excited to invite you to join me & some VERY special guests for #FightLyme, a virtual concert to benefit the Lyme community. 100 per cent of proceeds go to @AvrilFoundation @LymeAlliance. Tickets onsale now at http://AvrilLavigne.com ,” the musician posted on Twitter. Lavigne opened up about her Lyme disease diagnosis in 2015 and revealed that she had been “bedridden for five months”. #FightLyme will be the only performance by the singer this year after she was forced to cancel her European tour due the coronavirus outbreak. Lavigne has since rescheduled the UK tour dates, set to begin in London in February next year.

