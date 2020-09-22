Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raveena Tandon welcomes a 'clean up' after Bollywood celebrities are named in drug probe

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a 'clean up' and said it 'will help our young, future generations.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 16:05 IST
Raveena Tandon welcomes a 'clean up' after Bollywood celebrities are named in drug probe
Raveena Tandon (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

At a point when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is actively probing a drug nexus in Bollywood, actor Raveena Tandon on Tuesday welcomed a 'clean up' and said it 'will help our young, future generations.' The 45-year-old star took to Twitter and urged that the dealers and suppliers must be punished. She tweeted, "It was high time for clean up to happen. Very welcome! Will help our young/future generations. Start from here, surely, proceed to all sectors. Uproot it from its core. Punish the Guilty, users, the dealers/suppliers. The profiting Big Guys on the take, who give it a blind eye and ruin people."

Earlier in the day, NCB, which is probing the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, Head Talent Manager Jaya Saha and Karishma to join the ongoing investigation. Karishma handles Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's account.

The NCB has also summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to join the investigation as well. All four people have been asked to be present at the NCB office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Previously, the NCB had detained five persons in connection with three separate drug busts, one of which is linked with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB official said on September 18. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

NCW receives 13,410 complaints of violence against women in the last 6 months

The National Commission for Women NCW has received a total of 13,410 complaints of violence, including 1,443 through WhatsApp, since March this year, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani informed the Rajya Sabha ...

Parts of UP receive light to moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, the Meteorological department said. According to the MeT department, thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, occurred at isolate...

Rapper DaBaby sued over Beverly Hills hotel fight

American rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit over his Christmas hotel beatdown. Page Six quoted TMZ as saying that the 28-year-old rapper is facing a lawsuit by Cris Pocasangre for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other ...

Police raids house of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide in Lucknow

The house of an aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was raided here on Tuesday and a pistol and some cartridges were seized from there, a police official saidOnce the action is over, we will share details about it, Additional ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020