The Better Home ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

Homecare products maker The Better Home on Tuesday said it has on boarded Bollywood actor Dia Mirza as its brand ambassador. "Known for her strong stance on protecting our environment and wildlife, Dia has announced her brand partnership with The Better Home's range of subscription home care products...The brand and Dia's vision is to enable and empower the community to switch to eco-friendly products that are better for their homes and their health," a statement said. Mirza said as cleanliness and hygiene have come to occupy a significant part of lives in the post-COVID world, it becomes crucial to make conscious choices to ensure that health of families as well as communities and the planet is taken care of.

"Dia personifies our philosophy of wanting to leave our planet and its people better than we found it and we are glad to have someone so passionate about health and the environment to be our voice. As a brand, the core of what we do is large scale impact, and we wanted to help our customers get access to natural, sustainable products without compromising on convenience and efficacy," Dhimant Parekh, Founder and CEO of The Better Home said. Launched earlier this year, The Better Home offers direct-to-consumer subscription kits of eco-friendly, naturally derived home cleaners. Some of the company's investors include Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, former Infosys executive Mohandas Pai and Elevar Equity.