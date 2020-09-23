Left Menu
'Supergirl' to end with sixth season

The series followed Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, who is Superman's cousin and one of the last surviving Kryptonians.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-09-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 10:40 IST
Superhero series "Supergirl" will be concluding its journey at The CW with the upcoming sixth season. The announcement was made by The CW and Warner Bros Television in a statement on Tuesday, reported Deadline.

Based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, the Melissa Benoist-led show had started its journey on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW from second season. The series followed Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, who is Superman's cousin and one of the last surviving Kryptonians.

"Supergirl" will be starting production on its final season "later this month," the CW said. Taking to Instagram, Benoist said she had a wonderful time playing a character that changed her life in a big way.

"To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united," Benoist said.

The actor added that she is now looking forward to don the cape for one last time for the show's final season..

