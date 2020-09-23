'On the Basis of Sex' and 'RBG', films on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, getting re-release in US

Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic "On the Basis of Sex" and the documentary "RBG" will be re-releasing in the US theatres as a tribute to the late US Supreme Court Justice. Ginsburg, a history-making jurist, feminist icon and a champion of women's rights and social justice, died of cancer last week at the age of 87.

She was the second woman ever to serve as a justice on the nation's highest court. In a statement, Focus Features, Participant Media and Magnolia Pictures said that "On the Basis of Sex" and "RBG" will be hitting the cinema houses on Friday. Both the films were originally released in 2018.

The three banners will be donating the net proceeds of their films' re-release to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Women's Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg back in 1972. "On the Basis of Sex" , directed by Mimi Leder, starred Felicity Jones as the jurist. The movie chronicled Ginsburg's early life in law school and her groundbreaking case Moritz v. IRS, the first case ever to rule that gender discrimination is a violation of the US Constitution. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply," Jones said. "RBG" , which was nominated for two Oscars at 2019 Academy Awards, followed the career of Ginsburg and how she developed a legal legacy while becoming a pop culture icon.

"From her Supreme Court chambers to her exercise room, what a privilege and a joy it was for us to train our cameras on RBG, and capture the story of this feisty, determined, brilliant woman who used her talents to make our world a better place," said the film's directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen..