104 episodes of animated series Dabangg from Cosmos-Maya to launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The arrival of the show will herald a new direction for the Singapore-based studio, with them being one of the first producers in the Indian animation space to successfully facilitate the transition of popular live-action characters that have become household names into animated spinoffs, giving that IP a great extension in terms of the audience they address.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:13 IST
- Dabangg is the first-of-its-kind animated spinoff show from a major Bollywood film franchise. - The franchise celebrates 10-year anniversary this September MUMBAI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian animation studio, Cosmos-Maya and Arbaaz Khan Productions, have come together to adapt the blockbuster franchise Dabangg into an animated series. This news comes right in line with the 10th anniversary celebration of the film franchise that introduced the character of Chulbul 'Robin Hood' Pandey for the first time in 2010.

Upon release, frequent collaborator with Cosmos-Maya, Disney+ Hotstar VIP will stream 104 episodes of the show on the platform. Dabangg is part of CM's strategy to bring in progressive disruption in the animation business. The arrival of the show will herald a new direction for the Singapore-based studio, with them being one of the first producers in the Indian animation space to successfully facilitate the transition of popular live-action characters that have become household names into animated spinoffs, giving that IP a great extension in terms of the audience they address. A partnership with such a brand allows Cosmos Maya tremendous scalability potential within the industry with multiple similar future projects that translate into much higher revenue potential. Anish Mehta, CEO of Cosmos-Maya, said, "With Dabangg, we are venturing into untapped space in the Indian animation market in a narrative format that provides audiences with familiarity and novelty. With this project, Cosmos-Maya will enter a new market space where we get to give our spin to brand extensions of well-loved mainstream film franchises and characters, and will surely pave the way for a lot more prospects of a similar nature in the future, a plan which is already in motion with projects in partnership with 3 major Bollywood franchises planned for 2021. We are glad to have found a long-term business partner Disney+ Hotstar who started our relationship by onboarding 234 half hour episodes of our immensely popular title Selfie With Bajrangi." Arbaaz Khan, producer and owner of the Dabangg franchise, commented, "It is great to have Cosmos-Maya on-board for bringing Chulbul into a fresh format. They understand the universe of Dabangg and we're confident in the way they'll get our characters to translate into a colourful format. It is a really exciting time for us and we can't wait to see kids give the same 'swaagat' to Chulbul and his posse as audiences have done over the past decade." The show will feature animated avatars of all of the franchise's characters. Targeted at kids and family audiences, Season 1 will be launching in summer 2021.

About Cosmos-Maya As a leading producer of some of the most successful shows in the space, the studio presently has 12 shows on air and 6 under production. Cosmos-Maya holds a distinct record for consistent delivery of popular Indian animation content and has produced an unprecedented 20000 minutes of original animated content in the last 5 years, comprising over 1000 half hour episodes. The content is very popular globally and its popularity is not limited to the Indian Diaspora. The bouquet of its YouTube channels under the umbrella brand, WowKidz is one of the fastest growing kids' platforms in Asia. Cumulatively, they boast of a 4 Million subscriber base and over 4 Billion views as on March 2018. With its launch in 1996, the company pioneered the art and technology of Animation & Visual Effects. The company has delivered award winning animated content, VFX work and game cinematics for global leaders like BBC, Disney, Google, EA among others and its work has fetched several awards at BAFTA, IFTA and Pulcinella to name a few. It is well known in the industry for its ability to adhere to high standards and service execution deadlines. The fact that the company has repeat international clients is a testament to its exemplary work ethic.

We live in a world where people's appetite for good content is growing, and how. In such a scenario, Cosmos-Maya has been producing the highest quality content which is watched not just by children but people of all age groups. It's safe to say that the synergy between the human mind and technology at Cosmos-Maya is unparalleled. PWR PWR

