Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook - making voting part of the story

The toolkit provides a road map on how to "infuse storylines around voting and voting culture directly into our content, instead of the more traditional approach of PSAs," said Brianna Cayo Cotter, senior vice president of social impact at the ViacomCBS entertainment and youth group. "Television can really shape the way people think and feel around major issues.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:00 IST
FEATURE-U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook - making voting part of the story

From "black-ish" to a "West Wing" reunion, television shows are using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to participate in the Nov. 3 election.

Thirty years after "Rock the Vote," a liberal nonprofit group, fused pop culture and politics, TV makers are seeking to make dry topics like registering to vote, filling out the census and finding polling places feel vital and fun by writing them into the plots of popular shows. In "Black Ink Crew," a reality show about a tattoo parlor in Harlem, the Black owner registers to vote for the first time and designs a tattoo to mark the occasion. The Cuban-American family comedy "One Day at a Time" ran an episode about a census worker who comes to their home.

"We're seeing a reshaping of how Americans are encouraged to think about civics, not only through a 30-second PSA (public service announcement) but also through integrations into storylines on some of our major shows," said Steven Levine, director of the Civic Alliance. The Civic Alliance, launched in January, is supported by more than 180 companies including ViacomCBS Inc, Spotify, Univision and Hollywood's Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Earlier this year, ViacomCBS rolled out a Civic Storylines Toolkit and organized workshops that have been attended by more than 200 writers across comedy, drama and reality shows. The toolkit provides a road map on how to "infuse storylines around voting and voting culture directly into our content, instead of the more traditional approach of PSAs," said Brianna Cayo Cotter, senior vice president of social impact at the ViacomCBS entertainment and youth group.

"Television can really shape the way people think and feel around major issues. But that philosophy had never been applied to civic engagement," Cayo Cotter said. Many of the shows are aimed at millennials and Gen Z, who together outnumber baby boomers for the first time in the U.S. electorate, according to a 2019 report by the Pew Research Center.

An upcoming episode of comedy "black-ish" will focus on first-time voter Junior, who discovers he has been dropped from voter lists and wants to find out why. The main cast of White House drama "The West Wing," which finished its run in 2006, is reuniting for a special episode aimed at promoting voting in November.

Actor Kal Penn, from stoner movie franchise "Harold and Kumar," is launching comedy show "Kal Penn Approves This Message" on the youth-oriented Freeform channel that will tackle topics like healthcare and climate change as well as information about how and where to vote. "It's very important for the show to be funny and non-partisan," said Penn. "Younger people tend to not be affiliated with a political party the way older audiences are. They tend to care more about issues," he said.

The initiatives are already yielding results. Appeals by Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show" have resulted in more than 100,000 people signing up to be poll workers through dedicated links on the show's website, ViacomCBS said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...

IDFC First Bank to launch contactless debit card transaction facility next week

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it will launch contactless debit card-based payment facility, SafePay, next week allowing transactions up to Rs 20,000 per day. IDFC First Bank is set to launch the digital facility that will allow payments...

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020