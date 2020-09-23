Left Menu
Development News Edition

Casting in industry is based on image, not talent: Barun Sobti

Actor Barun Sobti says the casting process in the film industry is often based on perception and not on an artiste's ability. It's an exciting process and the right way to be an actor." Sobti said he is at a stage in his career where he has found a "firm ground" that does not require him to be a part of the race of creating perceptions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 18:03 IST
Casting in industry is based on image, not talent: Barun Sobti

Actor Barun Sobti says the casting process in the film industry is often based on perception and not on an artiste's ability. Sobti is known as the "romantic hero" thanks to the popularity of his character of Arnav Singh Raizada in 2011 drama "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?" and his appearance in 2016 slice-of-life film "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" . But the actor has been working towards breaking the mould with his recent shows and movies. "Halahal" , directed by Randeep Jha, features him in the role of a colourful, corrupt Haryanvi police officer, a first for his career.

Sobti said it was writer-producer Zeishan Quadri who showed faith in him to play the part in the Eros Now film. Quadri is best known for co-writing the screenplay of "Gangs of Wasseypur" films and starring in its second part as Definite. "Quite surprisingly the industry's casting is based on perceptions and images, instead of talent and abilities. It's an extremely non-creative thing. So it was brave of him to cast me and convince everyone else that I was a good choice," Sobti told PTI in an interview. The 36-year-old actor said with "Halahal" , his intention was not to surprise people with his range but simply to follow his conviction. "I always knew I can do the rustic-rural character well but the image doesn't endorse that because people have perceptions. I knew people are going to be surprised, though that was not my agenda. The idea is always to see if the script is good and if I can bring something to it." Also featuring Sachin Khedekar, "Halahal" tracks the journey of a father and a cop trying to find out the truth when a college girl is murdered. In playing a flamboyant cop, Sobti finally found the opportunity to dive into a character that hadn't been presented to him before. The actor said he had the belief he would come out with flying colours. "I don't think anyone around me knew I had it because everyone knows me as this urban nice guy. But no one knows what I'm suppressing. The triumph is if you can suppress the bad guy within you and present the best version. It was good fun to be used in a productive way through the character," he said. In his career spanning more than a decade, since his debut in 2009 with the TV show "Shraddha", Sobti has been low key about himself. His Twitter feed only chronicles his work and is rarely about his personal life or an overdrive of daily updates. Sobti said he is comfortable letting the artiste in him take the centre stage, not the image. "Everyone who comes here wants to be an actor. If they come to become popular, they go out of their way to create a prejudice in the audience's mind that if one is popular then he must be really good. I doubt that the audience is fooled easily. "My reason to become an actor might have been, initially, money or fame, but right now it's about understanding the psychology (of a character) and portraying that. I always try to figure out why people do what they do. It's an exciting process and the right way to be an actor." Sobti said he is at a stage in his career where he has found a "firm ground" that does not require him to be a part of the race of creating perceptions. "If you create an image, the test comes when you've to perform. If you fail, then that image is useless. I was busy finding my strengths. "I know my reality thanks to the people I have interacted with, I've learnt a lot from them. My evolution is credited to them," he added.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva FC appoint Chencho Dorji as head coach

Bracing up for their maiden I-League appearance, Sudeva FC on Wednesday appointed Bhutanese Chencho Dorji as the teams head coach ahead of the upcoming season. I-Leagues newest entrant is the first team from national capital New Delhi.The l...

Finland deploys coronavirus-sniffing dogs at main airport

Finland has deployed coronavirus-sniffing dogs at the Nordic countrys main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method that could become a cost-friendly and quick way to identify infected travellers. Four do...

IDFC First Bank to launch contactless debit card transaction facility next week

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said it will launch contactless debit card-based payment facility, SafePay, next week allowing transactions up to Rs 20,000 per day. IDFC First Bank is set to launch the digital facility that will allow payments...

UK to host "human challenge" trials for COVID-19 vaccines - FT

The UK will host clinical trials where volunteers would be deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to assess the effectiveness of experimental vaccines, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020