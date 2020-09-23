Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB should probe if Kangana had said she took drugs: BJP leader

Darekar said there should not be any problem if NCB summons any person who is consuming drugs for investigation. The BJP leader also slammed the Shiv Sena-led Mumbai civic body for water-logging on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:09 IST
NCB should probe if Kangana had said she took drugs: BJP leader
Actor Kangana Ranaut. (File image) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Wednesday said that actor Kangana Ranaut is not above law and NCB should conduct probe if she had said that she was a "drug-addict". "If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) should probe. Law is equal for all in our country," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council told reporters here.

The NCB is probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was booked by the Bihar police for allegedly abetting suicide of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI is probing that case. In Mumbai, the NCB has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had earlier this month ordered a probe by Mumbai police into allegations by actor Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs. Darekar said no one will support if new and budding actors in film industry are falling prey to drugs.

"Should'nt we take precautions if actors in one of the biggest film industries in the world are getting addicted (to drugs)?" he questioned. Darekar said there should not be any problem if NCB summons any person who is consuming drugs for investigation.

The BJP leader also slammed the Shiv Sena-led Mumbai civic body for water-logging on Wednesday due to heavy rains. "They had time of seven to eight months to fix the chronic water-logging spots. There is no dearth of funds; required machinery is also available...But despite all these things, if Mumbai is going under water, what have you done by being in the power in the BMC for the last 40 years?" he asked.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab caps charges for coronavirus tests

The Punjab government on Wednesday capped charges for coronavirus tests at private labs to check profiteeringHealth Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in a statement said the government has directed that no private lab should charge more than Rs 1...

Three arrested, five detained in connection with Assam Police exam paper leak

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested and five more have been detained in connection with leaking of question papers for the written examination of sub-inspectors in Assam Police, officials said on Wednesday. The Criminal Investig...

TMC students' wing protests against farm bills in Kolkata

The Trinamool Congress students wing protested in Kolkata on Wednesday against the farm bills, demanding that these should be scrapped. Around a hundred members of the Trinamool Chatra Parishad marched from Subodh Mullick Square to Gandhi S...

Trump unveils new sanctions against Cuban rum and cigars

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed new curbs on imports of Cuban rum and cigars and banned Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government, as he seeks to lock in the Cuban-American vote in the swing state o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020