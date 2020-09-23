Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis on TIME's list of 100 most influential people of 2020
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis, who shot into the limelight last year during the months-long anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here, has been recognised by the TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020.
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis, who shot into the limelight last year during the months-long anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here, has been recognised by the TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020. During the protest, which began in December, the octogenarian sat under a tent with hundreds of women and children, braving icy winds. She emerged as the face of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.
The protest at Shaheen Bagh ended in March this year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and a subsequent lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of the disease. Also on the TIME magazine's list from India are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurrana.
