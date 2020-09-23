Olivia Colman to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Zurich Film Festival

Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award, the Golden Eye, at this year's Zurich International Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Colman is known for her stirring performance in the third season of the Netflix drama series 'The Crown', globally acclaimed dark comedy 'Fleabag' and comedy series 'Peep Show'.

She was also awarded the Best Actress Oscar in 2019 for her role as a naive Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' 2018 film, 'The Favourite'. She is also expected to be seen in the 4th season of 'The Crown', in her role as Queen Elizabeth II. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the 46-year-old actor is currently busy filming and unable to travel to Zurich due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. She will link up to Zurich via a live stream for the gala premiere screening for her latest film 'The Father'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Artistic Director of the Film Festival, Christian Jungen said "Olivia Colman is one of the most exciting character actresses of her generation. She is a highly versatile performer who embodies her characters with great depth. You never see the star when she's at work, only the character. After having the privilege of showing her Academy Award-winning performance in The Favourite, we are deeply honoured to present her with the Golden Eye for her achievements." (ANI)