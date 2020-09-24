Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney delays 'Black Widow' in new setback for cinemas

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing. The films were among the biggest titles remaining on Hollywood's schedule for 2020.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:09 IST
Disney delays 'Black Widow' in new setback for cinemas
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Walt Disney Co on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie "Black Widow" and Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" until 2021, a setback to cinema operators hoping for a late-year surge in moviegoing.

The films were among the biggest titles remaining on Hollywood's schedule for 2020. "Black Widow" was delayed by six months until May 2021 and "West Side Story," a movie version of the classic Broadway musical, by a year to December 2021. The changes follow disappointing efforts to get Americans back into movie theaters after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March.

Theaters remain closed in Los Angeles and New York, the two largest moviegoing hubs in the United States. Big chains including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Plc's Regal Cinemas have reopened in other U.S. cities. The few blockbusters left on this year's include James Bond movie "No Time to Die," due to debut on Nov. 20, and "Wonder Woman 1984," which recently moved to Dec. 25.

Disney and others have shuffled their schedules several times as they try to gauge when the pandemic will fade enough to bring audiences back to multiplexes. Some movies have skipped theaters and gone straight to streaming services. "Black Widow," starring Scarlett Johansson as the Marvel action hero, had originally been scheduled for May before Disney moved it to Nov. 6.

Disney on Wednesday also moved back Agatha Christie mystery "Death on the Nile" to December 2020 from October, and Marvel's "Eternals" to November 2021 from February 2021. "Marvel made the right & responsible decision," "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. "There's a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can't tell (people) to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one."

Disney still plans to release animated Pixar movie "Soul" in theaters on Nov. 20.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on fears of a slowing economy

Wall Streets main indexes fell sharply on Wednesday after data showing a cooling of U.S. business activity and the stalemate in Congress over more fiscal stimulus heightened concerns about the economy while the coronavirus pandemic remains ...

2 police officers arrested in Assam for taking bribe

Two police officers from thedistrict were arrested on Wednesday night by Assams vigilanceand anti-corruption cell for taking bribe, officials saidOfficer-in-Charge of Gauripur Police Station SatyajitBorthakur and Assistant Sub Inspector Abu...

COVID-19: Bengal govt extends period of austerity measures till March '21

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the period of austerity measures taken to meet the expenditure for tackling the coronavirus pandemic from this September to March 31 next year. The validity of this department memorandum spec...

Gambia opposition laments failure of bid to curb term limits

The Gambian parliaments rejection this week of a new constitution that would have limited the number of presidential terms represents a dark day for democracy, the leader of the West African nations main opposition party said on Wednesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020