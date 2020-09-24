People News Roundup: Some social media starts chafe at COVID restrictions; Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice and more

Left Menu
The name's Bond, seriously: 007's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives Poles were left shaken and stirred by news that a suspected British agent called James Bond was on Her Majesty's secret service in the country in the 1960s, after the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) posted about him on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 02:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Some social media stars chafe at COVID restrictions, angering authorities

A handful of social media stars and influencers have publicly flouted rules aimed at containing the coronavirus pandemic and even encouraged others to do so, and authorities from the Netherlands to the United States are not happy. The online dissent comes as the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States passed 200,000 and many countries in Europe are grappling with a second wave of infections.

Wedding gown of UK's Princess Beatrice goes on show

The gown worn by Britain's Princess Beatrice at her scaled down wedding two months ago goes on display to the public on Thursday at Windsor Castle where her "secret" marriage took place. Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the castle to the west of London in July in a private ceremony without the usual pomp and fanfare that royal weddings usually attract.

The name's Bond, seriously: 007's namesake found in Polish Cold War archives

Poles were left shaken and stirred by news that a suspected British agent called James Bond was on Her Majesty's secret service in the country in the 1960s, after the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) posted about him on social media. According to the institute's archive James Bond came to Poland on Feb. 18, 1964, and was officially employed as an archivist for the British Embassy Military Attache. He soon came to the attention of Polish counterintelligence officers.

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77: NFL

Gale Sayers, the electrifying former Chicago Bears running back whose graceful moves earned him Hall of Fame honors and whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at age 77, the National Football League said. While playing only seven seasons in a career cut short by injury, Sayers earned five all-NFL selections as he accumulated 4,956 rushing yards from 1965 to 1971.

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK's Captain Tom

British centenarian and charity star Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, has signed a deal to film a biopic of his life, he and the producers said on Wednesday. The film, to be shot next year, will be made by Britain's Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures, whose credits include "Fisherman's Friends", about a group of Cornish fishermen who signed a record deal, they said in a joint statement.

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan encourage Americans to vote in 'most important' election

Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture. In a video for 2020 Time 100, the U.S. magazine's list of the world's most influential people, the couple said people who were able to cast their vote, should do so.

