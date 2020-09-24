Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcome a 'healthy and beautiful' baby girl

Supermodel Gigi Hadid gave birth to her and singer Zayn Malik's first child together. The former 'One Direction' star announced the birth of a baby girl in a touching Twitter post on Wednesday (local time), calling their precious gift 'healthy and beautiful.'

The 27-year-old singer shared a black and white photo of his heavily tattooed hand holding on to his and the 25-year-old supermodel's pride and joy. He noted," Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful." "To try to put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," added Malik.

A few weeks ago the supermodel showed off her growing baby bump. She looked pretty damn angelic and glamorous. In one of her pics, she simply captioned it, "Growing an angel :)" On July 26, Hadid also posted a series of photos with the date, which is probably the date she shot those pictures. In another post, she cradled her belly and said, "Cherishing this time. Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!"

Earlier in April, the news of the 'Victoria's Secret' model's pregnancy was reported by TMZ. "Gigi is 20 weeks along, and both their families are happy" the publication quoted the family sources for the couple as saying.

The model who rang in her 25th birthday on April 23, took to social media to share multiple pictures from the celebration. As reported by E! News, the couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018.

However, Gigi and former 'One Direction' member came back together just before the December break and the singer reached out to Gigi last month and she seemed to be giving him another chance. (ANI)