Jessica Szhor expecting first child

"Gossip Girl" star Jessica Szhor has announced she is set to welcome her first child with boyfriend, professional hockey player Brad Richardson. The actor, who broke out in 2007 through her role as Vanessa Abrams on The CW's teen drama series, took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday.

"Full of joy!" Szhor captioned a black-and-white photo with Richardson showing off her baby bump. She had teased a photoshoot on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: "Let life surprise you". A source previously confirmed to Us Weekly, Szhor and the Arizona Coyotes player had been dating since before the Super Bowl in February 2019.

The actor, who has also starred in series "The Orville" and "Shameless" , went public with their romance a month later..