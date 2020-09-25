HBO Max officially developing new 'Pretty Little Liars' series

HBO Max has given a direct-to-series order for the revival of teen drama mystery "Pretty Little Liars" . The development comes three years after "Pretty Little Liars" ended its seven-season run and a year after its second spin-off "The Perfectionists" was cancelled.

Titled "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin", the new show hails from "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. It will follow a new generation of the titular Liars in a town called Millwood, where, 20 years ago, a series of tragic events ripped the town apart. "Now, in present day, a group of teenage girls find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago... as well as their own," the official logline read.

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" has been described as a "dark, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama" that takes place miles from Rosewood but still within the existing universe. "We’re such huge fans of what I Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. "So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honour what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements," Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring said in a statement.

Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment will produce the show in association with Warner Bros TV "Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood" (2014) was the first spin-off in the series, which along with "The Perfectionists" lasted one season each. Created by I Marlene King, "Pretty Little Liars" launched the careers of cast members including Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell and Tyler Blackburn.